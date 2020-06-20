June 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 20, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 20, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 20, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov