June 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Looking Ahead