HPD Releases Portion of Big Island Wanted List

HPD Releases Portion of Big Island Wanted ListJune 19, 2020, 11:16 AM HST (Updated June 19, 2020, 11:16 AM)
The following are 25 names, drawn from the Hawai‘i Police Department’s master warrant list.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.
- Peter N. Cazimero, 23, Kailua-Kona
- Shana Cazimero, 31, Hawi
- Isarina Ceasar, 24, Kamuela
- Tyson Ceasar, 22, Pāhoa
- Emmy E. Cedeno Perez, 24, Holualoa
- Stephanie K. Chalupa, 37, Queensland Australia
- Katie J. Chamberlin, 40, Hakalau
- Aron B. Chambers, 47, Aspen, CO
- Julianne Chambers, 40, Pāhoa
- Eric E. Chandler, 68, Hilo
- Walter G. Chandler, 23, Pepe‘ekeo
- Christopher K. Chang, 62, Hoolehua, HI
- Jerome C.K. Chang, 38, Pāhoa
- Richard K. Chang, 36, Kailua-Kona
- Shauntea K. Chang, 27, Kailua-Kona
- William A. Chang, 63, Hilo
- Todd M. Chapman, 46, Pāhoa
- Jeremy Chappell, 30, Pāhoa
- Tierra-Vanice P.K. Charles, 36, Hilo
- Eddie B.K. Chatman, 37, Hilo
- Aaron J.K. Chavaries, 31, Hilo
- Brittany A. Chavez, 31, Hilo
- Michelle R. Chavoya, 61, Kurtistown
- Charity A. Chenault, 43, Mountain View
- Liu Cheng, 57, Foster City, CA
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.