27 New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Hawai‘i

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 across all islands.

That number, Hawai‘i’s highest since April, is indicative of a trend that has seen cases swing upward from single-digits to double-digits to more than 20 for the first time in several months. The statewide case total now stands at 789.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 551

Maui: 121

Hawai‘i: 83

Kaua‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 96 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 642 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The number of active cases on the Big Island remains at two, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.