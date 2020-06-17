DOH Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 744.

One new case was identified on the Big Island, while the rest were reported on O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 508

Maui: 120

Hawai‘i: 83

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 95 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 people have died. As of noon Wednesday, a total of 639 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.