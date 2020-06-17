DOH Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

By Big Island Now
June 17, 2020, 12:24 PM HST (Updated June 17, 2020, 12:25 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 744.

One new case was identified on the Big Island, while the rest were reported on O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 508
  • Maui: 120
  • Hawai‘i: 83
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 95 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 people have died. As of noon Wednesday, a total of 639 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

