DOH Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

DOH Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19 OvernightJune 17, 2020, 12:24 PM HST (Updated June 17, 2020, 12:25 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 744.
One new case was identified on the Big Island, while the rest were reported on O‘ahu.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 508
- Maui: 120
- Hawai‘i: 83
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12
To date, 95 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 people have died. As of noon Wednesday, a total of 639 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.