HPD Seeks Identity of Wanted Theft Suspect

By Big Island Now
June 10, 2020, 5:53 PM HST (Updated June 10, 2020, 5:53 PM)
×

Hawai‘i Island Police have released an image of a man wanted in connection to the theft of a wallet from a Hilo store.

The wallet was taken Tuesday, June 9, from a business off of Keawe Street in downtown Hilo.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male party is asked to call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Michael Santos of South Hilo patrol via email at [email protected].

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments