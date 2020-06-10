HPD Seeks Identity of Wanted Theft Suspect

Hawai‘i Island Police have released an image of a man wanted in connection to the theft of a wallet from a Hilo store.

The wallet was taken Tuesday, June 9, from a business off of Keawe Street in downtown Hilo.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male party is asked to call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Michael Santos of South Hilo patrol via email at [email protected].