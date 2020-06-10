DOH Reports 4 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

DOH Reports 4 New Cases of COVID-19 OvernightJune 10, 2020, 12:03 PM HST (Updated June 10, 2020, 12:03 PM)
‹
›×
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing the statewide total to 685. All four cases were identified on O‘ahu.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 451
- Maui: 120
- Hawai‘i: 81
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12
To date, 85 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 622 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.