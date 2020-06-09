State to Receive $30.8 Mil for Homeless Services

Hawai‘i is set to receive $30,837,789 in new federal funding to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic among homeless families and individuals, US Sen. Brian Schatz announced this morning.

County governments will be able to use these funds to improve and operate emergency shelters, rehouse homeless families, and provide mental health support, job assistance and other essential services.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Our homeless population is among the most vulnerable to the pandemic, and it’s our responsibility to help keep them safe,” said Schatz, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new federal funding will give us more resources to help shelter homeless families and provide them with the critical services they need.”

Authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, this funding came from the US Department of Housing’s Emergency Solutions Grant. County governments may deliver services directly to homeless communities or provide grants to nonprofit service providers. In addition to addressing disease transmission, the funds may also be used for activities to prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless.

Hawai‘i previously received nearly $4 million from the first round of CARES Act funding from this program.