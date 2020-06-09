Caring For Alzheimer’s Patients During COVID-19

Chronic illness has been complicated significantly by the arrival of COVID-19, but caregivers for Alzheimer’s patients struggling to keep up during the pandemic can find a helping hand.

Dr. Pokii Balaz, Medical Director at Lunalilo Home and a geriatric nurse practitioner on O‘ahu, will present “Caregiving During a Crisis: Tips for Dementia Caregivers” via the internet. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, June 12, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will be sponsored by the Aloha Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The doctor’s professional interest focuses on Native Hawaiian Health, especially the kupuna and ‘ohana who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias. She is also a full-time caregiver to her father who has Alzheimer’s disease, facilitates a support group, and co-facilitates the Savvy Caregiver Program, which helps to address the needs of caregivers.

Registration for the online session is required and can be completed online or by phone at 1-800-272-3900. Those with questions may contact Tonya Tullis at [email protected]