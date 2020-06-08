Space Still Available for County’s Summer Fun Program

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation still has spaces available its 2020 Summer Fun Program.

The free program starts June 15 and ends on Friday, July 17, operating from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday to Friday and include a snack and take home-lunch. Enrollment is still open at the following site:

Pāpa‘ikou Gym / Frank M. Santos Park

Honoka‘a Gym / Honoka‘a Park

Waimea District Park

Nā‘ālehu Community Center / Nā‘ālehu Park

Rep. Robert N. Herkes Gymnasium & Shelter (Ka‘ū District Gym)

Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility / Pāhoa District Park

Herbert Shipman Park / Kea‘au Armory

Enrollment is open to children who have completed third, fourth, fifth or sixth grade this past school year. Space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. To sign up, call the Parks and Rec Department at 808-961-8740 during business hours (7:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.). No walk-in enrollment applications will be accepted.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Summer Fun program will be significantly modified to address the health and safety of program participants and staff. The program will adhere to all federal, state and county level rules and standards for safe operation, as appropriate.

For more information contact the Recreation Division at 961-8740 or via email at [email protected]