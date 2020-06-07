Kona Beach Hotel Honors Employees

Kona Beach Hotel honored more than 140 employees and their families by way of a special drive-thru care package event Friday.

Employees took home boxes of locally-sourced food, including bread from Punalu‘u Bakery, fresh fish from Kona Fish Co. and Fresh Island Fish, cookies from Standard Bakery, and rice from Hilo Rice Mill provided by the resort and local businesses.

“We can all use more aloha during this difficult time,” Kona Beach Hotel General Manager Scott Pauli. “It’s a sincere pleasure for us to celebrate our employees, show our appreciation and let them know how much we look forward to welcoming them back to the resort when it is safe to reopen.”