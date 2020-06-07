Kona Beach Hotel Honors Employees

By Big Island Now
June 7, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated June 7, 2020, 12:29 AM)
×

Kona Beach Hotel honored employees with a drive-through care package event Friday. PC: Kona Beach Hotel

Kona Beach Hotel honored more than 140 employees and their families by way of a special drive-thru care package event Friday. 

Employees took home boxes of locally-sourced food, including bread from Punalu‘u Bakery, fresh fish from Kona Fish Co. and Fresh Island Fish, cookies from Standard Bakery, and rice from Hilo Rice Mill provided by the resort and local businesses.  

“We can all use more aloha during this difficult time,” Kona Beach Hotel General Manager Scott Pauli. “It’s a sincere pleasure for us to celebrate our employees, show our appreciation and let them know how much we look forward to welcoming them back to the resort when it is safe to reopen.”

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 13 )
View Comments