Boys & Girls Club Big Island Delivers Hot Meals Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Organizations and community members across the county have pulled together during this COVID-19 crisis to ensure no family or child goes hungry.

Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island (BGCBI) is among those groups. For the past two months, the group has produced, transported and delivered more than 30,000 hot meals to various communities as part of their Community Meal Support Initiative.

“With schools closed since Spring Break, many children have lost their access to daily nutrition, and for some kids, they are struggling to secure food resources,” BGCBI officials stated in a newsletter released June 5.

To help supplement the lost meals, BGCBI started producing and delivering over 900 hot meals Monday through Friday to those who need it the most. All meals benefit Big Island children, kūpuna, homeless populations, and family households experiencing job losses due to the pandemic and related economic crisis.

What started as a small initiative has grown into an island-wide supplemental food assistance program. Throughout this initiative, the meals have been and will continue to be free of charge.

“Local style dishes and comfort food items such as chicken papaya, pork adobo, kalua pig and cabbage, beef stew, and pork and peas are offered as a way to ease the stresses that families may be experiencing during this time,” the newsletter explains.

The club continues to pledge its support to the community as long as they are able. BGCBI anticipates the Community Meal Support Initiative extending throughout the month of June and July.

To donate to the initiative, visit: http://www.bgcbi.org. The club also accepts checks that are mailed or dropped off. Make the check out to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Island. Mail or drop off money at:

100 Kamakahonu Street, Hilo, HI 96720.