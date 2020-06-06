June 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 67. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Northeast wind around 9 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 8 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Looking Ahead