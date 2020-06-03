June 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued June 03 at 3:25AM HST until June 04 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

