County Announce New Sign Variance Process

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works (DPW) Building Division announced Tuesday that starting this week, a new sign variance process goes into effect islandwide.

Signs that do not meet Chapter 3 Sign Code and require a variance will first be considered by the Director of Public Works for approval. To download the new Sign Code Variance application, go to online.

The changes to the sign variance process are intended to reduce the costs and time for applicants, as well as provide a method of appeal for variances through the Board of Appeals (BOA), according to a DPW press release.

Instead of having to take action through the County Council, a sign variance that exceeds the limitations of Chapter 3 will now be reviewed by the Director of Public Works. Should the variance application be denied, the process now directs applicants to the Board of Appeals. The public will also have an opportunity to provide feedback through a notification prior to review and determination.

For questions or concerns contact the Department of Public Works Building Division by phone at 808-961-8331 or email [email protected].