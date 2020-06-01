HPD Arrests Kona Man For Domestic Stabbing Incident

Hawai‘i Island detectives have charged 61-year-old Ikhyun Chang, of Kona, with several offenses stemming from reports of a domestic-related stabbing incident.

On Saturday, May 30, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a Kailua-Kona residence. Upon arrival at the residence, officers made contact with an adult female who had reportedly been assaulted with an edged weapon by her spouse. The victim was treated for her injuries at Kona Community Hospital and was later released.

The suspect, identified as Ikhyun Chang, was arrested at the scene. Detectives from Area II Juvenile Aid Section continued the investigation and, after conferring with County Prosecutors, charged Chang with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, and Abuse of a Family or Household Member. His bail was set at $54,000. Chang remains in police custody at the Kealakehe Police Station, pending his initial court appearance at Kona District Court on Monday, June 1.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Brandon Mansur by email at [email protected] gov or via phone at 808-326-4646 ext. 301.