Suspended and Limited Waste Disposal Services

Suspended and Limited Waste Disposal ServicesMay 31, 2020, 7:35 AM HST (Updated May 31, 2020, 7:35 AM)
Electronic device recycling and other programs continue to be suspended in Hawai‘i County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Solid Waste Division listed the suspended and limited programs and services as follows:
- Electronic Device Recycling Collection
- Scrap Metal and White Goods Collection at all county transfer stations
- Greenwaste Collection is suspended at Keaʻau and Volcano Transfer Stations
Greenwaste Services will continue at the following locations and times.
- East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily
- West Hawai‘i Organics Facility, 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- Kealakehe, Waimea and Pāhoa Transfer Stations: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday
- Keʻei Transfer Station: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Friday
Visit https://www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/scrap-metal/ for a list of other metal recyclers.
Residents are encouraged to use the other service providers or hold onto their items until collection at transfer stations resume. Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for locations and future closure information.