May 31, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 31, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 31, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 31, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW 10-15mph in the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com