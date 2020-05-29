HFD Rescues Injured Cliff Jumper

By Big Island Now
May 29, 2020, 5:57 PM HST (Updated May 29, 2020, 6:03 PM)
Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel on Friday afternoon conducted an air rescue of a juvenile female who sustained multiple injuries cliff jumping in East Hawai‘i.

Video Credit: Jillane Bosscher

The victim sustained leg and back injuries after leaping from a 40-foot waterfall into a pond near Pi‘ihonua Bridge on the Wailuku River, HFD said in a report. She was able to swim to the bank of the pond but was unable to walk.

Kaumana Fire Station personnel entered the area on foot a little before 3 p.m., helping guide a chopper rescue headed by the Waiakea Rescue Company. Responders placed the patient on a spine board and extricated her to the bridge by helicopter using a long line and an attendant.

No report of the victim’s status was included in the initial HFD report.

