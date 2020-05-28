HPD Cites 352 Violations of COVID-19 Orders

The Hawaiʻi Police Department over the past week cited five violations of the state’s “Act With Care” mandate, which limits certain activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers continue enforcement of this and previous orders, primarily in cases of non-compliance after verbal warnings or when in conjunction with unrelated calls for service, an HPD press release said.

During the ninth week enforcement, May 20 to May 26, specific to the offense of “Prohibited Acts” (Emergency Management), Hawaiʻi Police Department officers arrested two persons and cited three for a total of five violations.

They are broken down by district as follows:

Puna District: 1 person arrested, 1 person cited

Kona District: 1 person arrested

South Kohala District: 1 person cited

Kaʻū District: 1 person cited

None of the past week’s statistics involved visitors violating the 14-day travel self-quarantine, police said.

Other unrelated criminal offenses, which prompted the police response and subsequent arrest of the suspects, involved Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle (UCPV) and an outstanding Bench Warrant. Some of the behavior exhibited by violators to whom citations were issued consisted of disregarding repeated warnings by police and loitering/consuming alcohol in a closed park.

The Hawaii Police Department’s ninth week combined total enforcement stands at 352 individual offenses: 100 arrests, 240 citations issued and 12 additional cases.