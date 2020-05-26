HPD Seeks Missing Pāhoa Woman

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a missing Big Island woman.

Sommer Mae Lopez, 40, was last seen in the Keaʻau area on April 20. She is described as approximately 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Lopez was wearing a black and white romper style outfit when she was last seen. Police ask anyone with information on the location of Lopez to call Officer John Rapoza at the Pāhoa Police Station at 808-965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.