HPD Arrests Man For Second Time During Pandemic

On Friday, May 22, detectives from the Area II Special Enforcement Unit located and arrested 36-year-old Jake Branch, a wanted Big Island man, without incident.

Because of state efforts to limit prison populations to help stem the spread of COVID-19, Branch was free on supervised release after being arrested in April for a string of burglaries.

The arrest stems from an investigation that started on Wednesday, May 20, when Kona Patrol and Vice Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle report above Ane Keohokalole Highway. Upon arrival, officers contacted and arrested 27-year-old Alexandra Barnes-Carrick within a vehicle for a narcotics violation. Officers also observed Branch, who was located outside of the vehicle and subsequently left the area, police said in a press release.

After further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was taken from a burglary that had recently occurred in the 77-6000 block of Leilani Street, Kailua-Kona. The vehicle was towed to the Kealakehe Police Station where a search warrant was served and items within the vehicle connected Barnes-Carrick to the burglary investigation, HPD said.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation and obtained eye-witness statements that identified Branch as the operator of the stolen vehicle, at which time an arrest warrant for Branch was obtained.

On Friday, detectives charged Barnes-Carrick with one count of promotion of a detrimental drug, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, burglary of a dwelling during an emergency, theft in the first degree and three counts of violations of conditions of release. Her bail was set at $271,000.

Also Friday, detectives charged Branch with one count of promotion of a detrimental drug, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, burglary of a dwelling during an emergency, theft in the first degree and three counts of violations of conditions of release. His bail was set at $271,000.

Both parties were held at the Kealakehe Police Station, pending their initial court appearance Tuesday at Kona District Court.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Kayla Makino-Kahuli of Area II Criminal Investigations Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 227 or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

There are enhanced penalties for certain criminal offenses in light of the current COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation declared by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige. These offenses include but are not limited to burglary, robbery, theft and criminal property damage.