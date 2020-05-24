May 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 24, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 24, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 24, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Memorial Day: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov