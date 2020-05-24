May 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Memorial Day: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead