Special Olympics Cheer for Champions Event Moves Online

For the first time in its 10-year history, Special Olympics Hawai‘i’s annual Cheer for Champions event moves online and will take place over a three-day period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraising effort will begin on June 17 and end on June 19 with a special, live broadcast, online auction and more. To learn more about this year’s Cheer for Champions event or to make a donation, visit: www.sohawaii.org.

“With this year’s Cheer for Champions event being virtual, we invite everyone to join us online and continue raising funds to support our athletes during these challenging times,” said Nancy Bottelo, CEO of Special Olympics Hawai‘i. “With many of our events and fundraisers being canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, our athletes need our help more than ever as they prepare for the day they can return to the playing field and compete in the sports they love.”

On the last day of the three-day fundraising effort, Special Olympics Hawai‘i will host a live online broadcast at 7 p.m. showcasing athletes, an online auction, a local musical performance and more.

For individuals who donate $200 or more by May 29, Special Olympics Hawai‘i will provide two meals delivered by Elite Delivery to the address of their choice. To participate in the Dinner for Two, visit bit.ly/SOHIDinnerforTwo.

The virtual Cheer for Champions event is open to the public for those who want to watch the live broadcast, participate in the online auction and donate to Special Olympics Hawai‘i.

Proceeds from this event will help us continue to provide virtual and online programs during the pandemic and help to ensure over 3,400 children and adults with intellectual disabilities can return back to the sports fields and experience the joy, friendships and feeling of achievement that Special Olympics Hawai‘i brings into their lives.

Special Olympics Hawai‘i provides year-round sports programs and training for athletes with intellectual disabilities, free of charge. Since 1968 Special Olympics has been changing attitudes about the talents of people with intellectual disabilities and raising awareness to build an inclusive and unified community.