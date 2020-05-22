May 22, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WSW winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.