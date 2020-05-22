Hawai‘i County Reports New COVID-19 Case

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported a new case of COVID-19 Friday.

The Big Island case total is now 82, up from 81 Thursday. Of those 82 individuals, 77 are have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. The remaining five are in quarantine and under monitoring by the state Department of Health.

Hawai‘i County has seen a spike in cases over the last several days, though DOH officials have said several are related to family spread.

Two food drops are scheduled for Friday. A food drop will be conducted in North Hilo at the Papa‘aloa Community Center from 10 a.m. until noon. A food drop will also be held in Hāmākua at the Honoka’a Sports Complex from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.