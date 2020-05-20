May 20, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 20, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 20, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 20, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com