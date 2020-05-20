May 20, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.