Hawai‘i County Beach Parks Open Islandwide

All beach and shoreline parks in Hawai‘i County are open effective immediately.

On Tuesday, Mayor Harry Kim received approval from Gov. David Ige to reopen beach parks islandwide. The reopening of the beach parks comes as the number of active COVID-19 cases remains low.

“Know the importance of staying mentally, physically, and social(ly) healthy with these rules,” Kim said. “Please keep up your good work as we continue to reopen in a safe way.”

Hakalau Beach Park and Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Park, are opened from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. While the beach parks have opened, certain restrictions remain in place to the continued effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus:

No group shall exceed 10 people.

All persons using open beach and shoreline parks who are not members of the same household or living unit shall comply with state and county social distancing requirements, provided that a caregiver may accompany a dependent.

All permits and reservations for use associated with these beach parks are canceled until further notice.

All pavilions, playgrounds, sports courts and fields, indoor facilities and similar areas where gatherings may occur in these parks shall remain closed until further notice.

Commercial activities are not allowed.

All other State or County restrictions related to COVID-19 must be followed, including but not limited to, applicable quarantine restrictions.

Kim’s amended Emergency Rule 4 will continue through June 30, 2020, or until extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended by my subsequent order, or as otherwise provided by law.

Kim is working with the Department of Parks and Recreation to determine the next phase of County facilities to reopen, such as tennis courts, pickleball courts, etc.

Although the County beach parks will reopen, the threat of COVID-19 is still present. The mayor said that all beachgoers must follow the safe practices stated in the CDC guidelines and Hawai‘i County Rules.

For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.