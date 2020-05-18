May 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued May 18 at 3:22AM HST until May 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead