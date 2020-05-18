Hawai‘i Visitors Near One Thousand

The number of daily arrivals to Hawai‘i continues to climb closer to 1,000.

On Sunday, 991 people arrived in Hawai‘i. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in the state daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory, 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26, 2020, for all passengers arriving in Hawai‘i from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1 to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.