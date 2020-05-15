May 15, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Semi choppy for the afternoon.