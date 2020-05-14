HPD Seeking Suspect in Firearms Theft

Hawaiʻi Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

HPD is seeking 30-year-old Nainoa Evans of Hilo. He is wanted for questioning relative to theft of firearms from a residence in Volcano in January 2020.

Evans is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384 or send an email to [email protected]. The public may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.