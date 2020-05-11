May 11, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 11, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 11, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 11, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning going more NE during the day.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com