May 11, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning going more NE during the day.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.