HFD Rescues Ill Hiker

The Hawai‘i Fire Department on Sunday rescued a hiker who fell ill in the wilderness.

HFD responded a little after 6 p.m. to a call about a female party who hiked up Ka‘awali‘i Stream, approximately 0.5 miles from Highway 19, who suddenly fell ill and was unable to hike out, according to a department press release. HFD report noted that the incident stemmed from a “party of individuals not following stay-at-home orders.”

A chopper was deployed, along with a Billy Pugh net, to rescue the female party and deliver her to a waiting medic unit. The patient was able to walk on her own and was “without any apparent injuries.” She was transported to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition.

There was no word whether the woman or her party would face citations for breaking stay-at-home orders.