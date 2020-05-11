Hawai‘i Reports Two New Cases of COVID-19

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 overnight, raising the statewide total to 634.

The county-by-county case total is as follows:

Honolulu: 410

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 75

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 11

To date, 81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, and 17 people have died. As of noon Monday, 561 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.