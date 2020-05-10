May 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 10, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 10, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 10, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov