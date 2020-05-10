May 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Looking Ahead