Foodland Launches Matching Food Donation Program

Foodland has partnered with The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands to launch “Meals of Aloha,” a matching gifts program to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Public donations to the program will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $300,000 with the goal of providing at least 120,000 meals over the next few months. Customers can donate Maika‘i points, My Reward Certificates or cash when shopping at Foodland. Online donations are also available.

Grants from the Western Union Foundation and the Sullivan Family Foundation helped to make this program possible.