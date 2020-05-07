Escaped Fugitive Caught After Months On The Run

Hawaiʻi Island Police have captured an escaped fugitive who’d been on the run for months.

HPD officers arrested and charged wanted fugitive Bryce Dustin Feary, who has been on the run since October of 2019.

The 34-year-old Feary was arrested for an outstanding Department of Public Safety Warrant of Arrest issued by Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center (HCCC) after he failed to return to the facility from furlough on Oct. 1, 2019.

Feary was located shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, hiding in a clothes dryer at a residence on Kalanianaole Street in Hilo, an HPD press release stated.

In addition to the Warrant of Arrest, Feary was also arrested for Abuse of Family or Household Member, Kidnapping, and two counts of second-degree Assault. These charges stem from a domestic-related incident on Monday, during which Feary reportedly caused substantial bodily injury to the 25-year-old victim and physically restrained her from leaving the residence, police said.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feary was charged with the domestic-related offenses and his bail was set at $72,000. He remains in custody at HCCC, and his initial court appearance for the domestic-related charges is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Hilo District Court.