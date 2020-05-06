May 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead