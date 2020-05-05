May 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 05, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov