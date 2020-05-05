May 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning.

Looking Ahead