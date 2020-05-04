37th Annual Salute to the GraduatesMay 4, 2020, 1:14 PM HST (Updated May 4, 2020, 2:15 PM)
Big Island Now would like to congratulate the Class of 2020!
The 37th Annual Salute to the Graduates is proudly presented by Pacific Media Group and its subsidiaries — KBIG-FM, The Beat, Kapa Hawaiian FM and Big Island Now, as well as Allstate Agent Kris Speegle.
Mahalo to our sponsors.
Valedictorian Sponsor: Allstate Kris Speegle (Agency Owner)
Cum Laude Sponsor: KTA Super Stores
Honor Roll Sponsors:
- Automotive Supply Center
- Big Island Candies
- Big Island Federal Credit Union
- HFS Federal Credit Union
- Hawai‘i Community College
- Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union
- Pacific Waste
- University of Hawai‘i at Hilo
It’s been one of the strangest, most difficult years in recent memory, and all graduates should be incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished amid unprecedented conditions!
Pacific Media Group and its subsidiaries across the Big Island would like to specifically highlight the following students in the Class of 2020 for their achievements:
Hilo High School
Athletics: Leona Toledo
Information Technology: Tyler Ragasa
Leadership: Jennifer Kamimura
Literary or Performing Arts: Cora Pelkey
Scholastics: Sonja Giardina
Honoka‘a High
Athletics: Chandon-Mac Pacheco
Information Technology: Hannah Walker
Leadership: Sydni Abarcar
Literary or Performing Arts: Kaylynn Iona
Scholastics: Gretchen Silen
Kamehameha High
Information Technology: Jake Nishimoto
Literary or Performing Arts: Kyra Gomes
Scholastics: Travis Chai Andrade
Ka‘ū High
Athletics: Luke Watson
Information Technology: Mhay Rose Baradi
Leadership: Ka‘ohinani Grace
Scholastics: Maliah Ababa
Kea‘au High
Athletics: Leilani Stone
Information Technology: David Messer
Leadership: Aldwin Badua
Literary or Performing Arts: Roberto “RJ” Ramos Jr.
Scholastics: Catherine Chow
Kohala High School
Athletics: Zak Javillonar
Information Technology: Deighton Bell
Leadership: Jessa May Campollo
Literary or Performing Arts: Hokani Maria
Scholastics: Nicholas Quinn
Konawaena
Athletics: Caiyle Kaupu
Information Technology: Tanner Nakamoto
Leadership: Breeze Chinnen
Literary or Performing Arts: Harli Meech
Scholastics: Shayla Sayphone
LCPC
Information Technology: Dannyel Jimenez
Leadership: Joziah Chelminiak
Literary or Performing Arts: Justice Aoki
Scholastics: Irish Marzan
Mauka Lani Christian Academy
Athletics: Timothy Catanzaro
Literary or Performing Arts: Josiah Deluz
Pāhoa High
Leadership: Bailey-Ann Lee
Scholastics: Xavier Tablit
Parker High
Literary or Performing Arts: Kathryn Carey
Scholastics: Sophia “Isyes” Moorehead
St. Joseph High
Athletics: Nanami Taono
Literary or Performing Arts: Consuela Rivera
Waiakea High School
Athletics: Samantha Yamamoto
Information Technology: Masayuki Ohashi
Leadership: Benjamin Vento
Literary or Performing Arts: Titongi Taomia
Scholastics: Haruna Tomono