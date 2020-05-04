Big Island Now would like to congratulate the Class of 2020!

The 37th Annual Salute to the Graduates is proudly presented by Pacific Media Group and its subsidiaries — KBIG-FM, The Beat, Kapa Hawaiian FM and Big Island Now, as well as Allstate Agent Kris Speegle.

It’s been one of the strangest, most difficult years in recent memory, and all graduates should be incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished amid unprecedented conditions!

Pacific Media Group and its subsidiaries across the Big Island would like to specifically highlight the following students in the Class of 2020 for their achievements:

Hilo High School

Athletics: Leona Toledo

Information Technology: Tyler Ragasa

Leadership: Jennifer Kamimura

Literary or Performing Arts: Cora Pelkey

Scholastics: Sonja Giardina

Honoka‘a High

Athletics: Chandon-Mac Pacheco

Information Technology: Hannah Walker

Leadership: Sydni Abarcar

Literary or Performing Arts: Kaylynn Iona

Scholastics: Gretchen Silen

Kamehameha High

Information Technology: Jake Nishimoto

Literary or Performing Arts: Kyra Gomes

Scholastics: Travis Chai Andrade

Ka‘ū High

Athletics: Luke Watson

Information Technology: Mhay Rose Baradi

Leadership: Ka‘ohinani Grace

Scholastics: Maliah Ababa

Kea‘au High

Athletics: Leilani Stone

Information Technology: David Messer

Leadership: Aldwin Badua

Literary or Performing Arts: Roberto “RJ” Ramos Jr.

Scholastics: Catherine Chow

Kohala High School

Athletics: Zak Javillonar

Information Technology: Deighton Bell

Leadership: Jessa May Campollo

Literary or Performing Arts: Hokani Maria

Scholastics: Nicholas Quinn

Konawaena

Athletics: Caiyle Kaupu

Information Technology: Tanner Nakamoto

Leadership: Breeze Chinnen

Literary or Performing Arts: Harli Meech

Scholastics: Shayla Sayphone

LCPC

Information Technology: Dannyel Jimenez

Leadership: Joziah Chelminiak

Literary or Performing Arts: Justice Aoki

Scholastics: Irish Marzan

Mauka Lani Christian Academy

Athletics: Timothy Catanzaro

Literary or Performing Arts: Josiah Deluz

Pāhoa High

Leadership: Bailey-Ann Lee

Scholastics: Xavier Tablit

Parker High

Literary or Performing Arts: Kathryn Carey

Scholastics: Sophia “Isyes” Moorehead

St. Joseph High

Athletics: Nanami Taono

Literary or Performing Arts: Consuela Rivera

Waiakea High School

Athletics: Samantha Yamamoto

Information Technology: Masayuki Ohashi

Leadership: Benjamin Vento

Literary or Performing Arts: Titongi Taomia

Scholastics: Haruna Tomono