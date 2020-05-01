May 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 17 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Looking Ahead