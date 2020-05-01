May 01, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 01, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.
