HPD Outstanding Warrants List: May 1, 2020

As of Friday May 1, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Sheri J. Bowers, 34, Kailua-Kona

Michael K. Bowman, 34, Kamuela

Randall Boyer, Unknown, Lihue, HI

Ruth Boyer, 80, Kailua-Kona

Trenton W. Braby, 38, Pāhoa

Richard L. Bradford, 59, Mountain View

Shaun Bradley, 41, Denair, CA

Douglas K.I. Branch, 33, Kailua-Kona

John G. Branch, 58, Waimea

Wayne Branco, 35, Pāhoa

Hokualakaiimiikeokalani K.C.B. Brandt, 41, Ocean View

Jordan R. Branstetter, 30, Kailua-Kona

Abella Ruth M. Braswell, 43, Ocean View

John J. Brault, 55, Pāhoa

Andres Bravo-Bacama, 27, Hilo

Keil K. Brende, 34, Hilo

Kevin Brennan, 55, Captain Cook

Michael J. Brennan, 64, Hilo

Cherie E. Brewer, 38, Pāhoa

Helena T. Brewer, 24, Kea‘au

Alish E. Brice, 48, Pāhoa

Mark J. Bridge, 42, Aberdeen, WA

James M. Bridges, 38, Kailua-Kona

Patrick T. Briggs, 42, Kealakekua

Robert Brigoli, 58, Mountain View

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.