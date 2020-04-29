Hawai‘i Gas Extends COVID-19 Payment Plans

Hawai‘i Gas has extended COVID-19 payment plans to help state residents navigate the poor economic conditions that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers who are unable to pay their gas bill will not have their gas service interrupted at least through May 31, 2020, the company said in a press release. In addition, Hawai‘i Gas reminded customers to beware of scams and reach out if payment help is needed.

Phone scams are on the rise. If customers receive a call threatening to cancel or shut off service, they should hang up and call Hawai‘i Gas directly.

Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties are encouraged to call the company Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., to discuss payment plan options. The numbers are as follows:

Hilo: 808-935-0021

Kona: 808-329-2984

Hawai‘i Gas offices statewide will remain closed through May 31, 2020. Customers may pay their bills by mail, online or by phone via Speedpay. They can also pay through the dropbox at their local Hawai‘i Gas office with checks only or at the Western Union counter at their local markets.

Hawai‘i Gas COVID-19 updates are available on the company’s website: hawaiigas.com.