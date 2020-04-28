April 28, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.