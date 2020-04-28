April 28, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 28, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com