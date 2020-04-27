Mayor Harry Kim to Seek Reelection

NOTE: This post has been updated from its original version to delineate between those who have filed and those who have simply pulled papers to run for the office of Mayor.

Harry Kim will seek a fourth term as Hawai‘i County Mayor.

The three-term mayor became the 19th candidate to enter a crowded 2020 field vying for the office, according to the state of Hawai‘i Office of Elections. Kim is a longtime public servant, working as Civil Defense Administrator for Hawai‘i County from 1976-2000, and also as mayor from 2000-2008 and 2016-2020.

Mayor Kim will run against several challengers with previous government experience, including several people currently holding offices, such as Hawai‘i County Councilman Matt Kaneali‘i Kleinfelder who represents Western Puna, Hawai‘i County Prosecutor Mitch Roth and Public Works Highways Division Chief Neil Azevedo.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Other prominent names who have declared for the race include former County Councilmembers Kelly Greenwell and Stacy Higa, former Director of Parks and Recreation Bob Fitzgerald and East Hawai‘i resident Ikaika Marzo who gained internet fame through his videos of the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and later became an activist helping to coordinate recovery efforts.

Also declared are Daniel Cunningham, Harvey Eli, Michael Glendon, Grayden Ha’i-Kelly, Wendell Ka’ehu’ae’a, Yumi Kawano, Mike Ruggles, Abolghassem Sadegh, Ted Shaneyfelt, Tante Urban and James Yuda.

The following is a list delineating candidates who have filed papers to run and are officially in the race as of Monday, April 27, 2020, and those who have merely pulled papers but have not made it official:

Filed:

Bob Fitzgerald

Kelly Greenwell

Grayden Ha’i-Kelly

Ikaika Marzo

Mitch Roth

Mike Ruggles

Tante Urban

James Uda

Pulled Papers:

Neil Azevedo

Daniel Cunningham

Harvey Eli

Michael Glendon

Stacy Higa

Wendell Ka’ehu’ae’a

Matt Kaneali‘i Kleinfelder

Yumi Kawano

Harry Kim

Abolghassem Sadegh

Ted Shaneyfelt

The Primary Election will be held on Aug. 8, 2020. Hawai‘i County mandates a majority victor, meaning the winning candidate must earn 50% of the popular vote to secure the office in the Primary. If that doesn’t happen, the top two vote-getters will advance to the General Election on Nov. 3.

Sherry Bracken of KWXX first reported this story.