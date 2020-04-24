April 24, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 24, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 24, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 24, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
