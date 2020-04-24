April 24, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.