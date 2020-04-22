DOH Confirms 6 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 on Hawai‘i Island

Hawai‘i reported six new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the statewide total to 592.

The state Department of Health identified three of the cases on O‘ahu, while the other three were reported on the Big Island.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 388

Maui: 110

Hawai‘i: 67

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 6

Thus far, 444 people have recovered from COVID-19 infection, while 63 remain hospitalized. Twelve people have died.

It was not immediately known if the new cases on Hawai‘i Island were connected to Kailua-Kona McDonald’s case cluster, which was initially identified by DOH investigators nearly two weeks ago.