Two Visitors Arrested For Violating Quarantine Mandate

Two visitors have been arrested on O‘ahu after repeatedly breaking the state’s mandatory travel quarantine.

A 34-year-old woman from Las Vegas, Kimberly Kim Tien, and a 33-year-old man from Sydney, Australia, Edwin Htun, were arrested Tuesday morning for violating Emergency Rules in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Htun is an Australian citizen, authorities notified the embassy of his arrest, the state said in a press release.

The pair were reported by a manager at the LayLow Waikiki Hotel after being notified by an “irate” citizen that Tien was posting on Instagram showing her being out of her hotel room in violation of the State’s 14-day-self-quarantine law for people arriving in Hawai‘i, the press release continued.

Special agents from the Department of the Attorney General interviewed staff at the hotel and obtained records that showed that the pair repeatedly left their hotel room from the day they arrived on April 15 through Monday, April 20.

Tien and Htun were arrested at 8:45 Tuesday morning, were booked and taken back to their hotel to complete their quarantine period, the state said.