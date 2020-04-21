FEMA Awards Hawai‘i County Over $60 Million in Funds to Repair Roads

Hawai‘i Island will receive more than $61 million in federal aid for road repairs following the Kīlauea eruption of 2018.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded the funds to Hawai‘i County’s Department of Public Works Tuesday.

A portion of the funds will go to repair Highway 137, Pohoiki Road, Leilani Avenue, Hinalo Street, Lauone Street, Honuaula Street and Lighthouse Road, according to press releases from the offices of Sen. Brian Schatz and Sen. Mazie K. Hirono.

FEMA and the County of Hawai‘i are engaged in additional discussions with the community to determine what other roads will be repaired using these funds.